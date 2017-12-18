Grady Herman Clark, age 84, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at his home. He was born June 2, 1933 in Coalfield and made a career in the United States Navy, retiring with over 21 years of service for our country. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tamarra Hicks; parents, Henry Elmer & Ella Futrell Clark; brothers, Leo and Claude (Butch) Clark; sisters, June Dickey, Loeta Graves & Juanita Mattocks; sister-in-law, Sandra Webb; brother-in-law, Charles Graves.

Survivors

Loving Wife of 59 years Joan Jackson Clark of Kingston

Children Michael Clark & wife, Tammy of Kingston

Gregory Clark of Kingston

Son-in-law Steve Hicks of Kingston

Grandchildren Leroy Hicks, Brandy Belicek, David & Mitchell Clark,

John Michael Clark, Savanna Alexandria & husband, Joseph,

Brittney Clark

Great-grandchildren, Morgan & Maddison Hicks, Preston Hicks, Rylee Belicek,

George Belicek, III., Micah Zane Alexandria and Emma Brielle Alexandria

Sisters Shelby Jean Wright of Rockwood

Shirley Faye Peck & Dean Kennedy, both of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Charlene Ratledge, Brenda Yates, both of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Danny Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard and active Navy personnel. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.