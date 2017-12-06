Glen Alpine Task Force to meet

The Glen Alpine Convenience Center Task Force is scheduled to meet at 4 pm Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Room 118A at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

The meeting is being held so that task force members can begin to narrow the focus and clear up some unanswered questions about what appears to the most promising development so far in the decades-old saga of where to move the Glen Alpine convenience center, a piece of property on Norris Freeway that the county has an opportunity to purchase.

The convenience center, located in a prime stretch of commercial property off of Seivers Boulevard inside the Clinton city limits, has been a thorn in the side of the city, which would like to see the parcel developed, and the county, which has long expressed a desire to move the facility to a new location.