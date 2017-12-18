Home / Obituaries / George Robert Barbee, Sr., age 80 of Andersonville

George Robert Barbee, Sr., age 80 of Andersonville

Jim Harris

George Robert Barbee, Sr., age 80 of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his residence. He was a retired veteran of the US Army and will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Pastor Todd Stinnett officiating. His  interment will be at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:30am with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

