Free pre-Christmas dinner at Ruby’s in Oliver Springs

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

Ruby’s Diner at 400 Main Street in Oliver Springs will host a community wide Christmas event on Saturday December 23rd from 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

They will be serving a free dinner as well as offering dessert, fellowship and music.

Everything is totally free and all that is required of attendees is to bring a gracious attitude and a happy heart. While tips are not expected, they would be appreciated. The goal is to bring the community together for a great time that will include a Spaghetti Sauce challenge, music by the Gloryland Singers, Marilyn Burns, Carl Burns, the Benchmark Unconformed Church Choir & Friends, plus a visait from Santa Claus so that your kids can make those last-minute requests.

For more information call Ruby’s Diner at 865-934-7403 or 865-239-7772.

