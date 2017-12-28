Frances Mae Mitchell, age 76 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Frances was a member of Community Baptist Church. For many years Frances was a cook with the Oak Ridge City Schools and later the cook at Linden Elementary. Frances was born September 17, 1941 in Anderson County to the late Luke and Ruthie Nolan. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Harvey and Hurstle Nolan.

Frances is survived by:

Loving husband…………. Tommy Mitchell of Clinton

Son…………………………. Eddie Mitchell of Clinton

Sister……………………. Shirley & husband Lonnie McKamey of Clinton

Brothers…………….. Harlan & wife Connie Nolan of Clinton

Curtis & wife Mary Nolan of Oak Ridge

David & wife Mary Nolan of Lake City

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Rocky Hamby and Rev. Matt Howard officiating. Her graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com