Forest fires in Petros/Oliver Springs, Briceville areas

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Earlier this week, we reported that a forest fire first reported Sunday afternoon on Big Brushy Mountain between Oliver Springs and Petros had burned some 514 acres before crews were able to establish a containment line.

A second fire in the area, this one on Graves Gap Mountain off of New River Highway in Anderson County’s Briceville community, burned another 377 acres this week, according to officials with the State Division of Forestry. Thursday’s late rain showers helped firefighters control the blaze to the point where they were able to come off the mountain on Thursday evening. Crews were expected to be back on the scene today to make sure it remained under control.

A similarly-sized fire in the same area occurred in 2012, a fire that was determined to be arson.

Neither fire has threatened any structures to this point and the causes of both remain under investigation.

