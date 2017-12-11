Home / Featured / Follow-Up: Driver in Thursday crash listed in critical condition

Follow-Up: Driver in Thursday crash listed in critical condition

Following up on a story we first brought you Friday, we now have more information on a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening in Clinton.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 pm on Thursday on South Charles Seivers Boulevard, and while en route, Clinton Police officers learned that the driver had been ejected from the car in the crash. The driver was identified as 60-year-old Terry Crawford of Clinton, and he was treated at the scene by EMS personnel before being flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

Investigators say that Crawford had lost control while negotiating a curve while headed west on Seivers and slammed into the concrete traffic barrier that separates east-and westbound traffic in that area.

Officers reported that they detected the odor of alcohol on Crawford and that they had also found empty beer cans at the crash site.

No charges were filed and no citations issued.

As of Monday morning, Crawford remained in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

