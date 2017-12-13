Follow-Up: Details on ‘First Hikes’ at Cove Lake, Norris Dam State Parks

Make a New Year’s resolution to hike at a Tennessee State Park on Jan. 1. Fifty-five state parks will offer a free, guided hike as part of the annual nationwide ‘First Day Hikes’ event.

Hikes will be offered at some parks on Dec. 31 and throughout the day on Jan. 1. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous.

For more information, including a list of every hike statewide, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes.

Cove Lake State Park

“Midnight at Goose Island”

December 31 from 10:30 PM – 12:30 AM

Ring in the New Year with a leisurely hike around Cove Lake’s Goose Island and experience the natural sights and sounds of the night. This is a easy/moderate 1.5 mile hike that is open to both adults and children. Be sure to dress warmly and wear sturdy shoes. Note that, for safety, everyone should bring a good flashlight or lantern.

Hikers will meet at Picnic Shelter # 1 on Sunday December 31st, 2017 at 10:30 PM starting the hike at 11:00 PM. They will finish the hike back at the shelter where refreshments will be served to to help toast in the New Year!

For more information, call Cove Lake State Park Ranger Casey Hatmaker at 423-566-9701 or email him at casey.hatmaker@tn.gov.

Norris Dam State Park

2018 First Hike & Bike Ride

January 1 from 12:01 AM – 2:00 AM

Join park staff for one of the most popular events every year at Norris Dam State Park. Participants will be able to take a hike out on Norris Dam, then a one mile walk along Lakeside Trail, through the Historic CCC Cabins and back to the Tea Room for some refreshments provided by the “First Dam Lady Annie.”

For those still with more energy, Park Trails Volunteer Chuck Morris will be leading a bike ride from the Tea Room, over to the east camping area, around the cabins loop and back to the Tea Room. Riders must have helmets and lights.

Proper hiking attire should be worn for any weather conditions as we are wishing for a snow event this year. A headlamp or strong flashlight is also recommended for the trails portion of this walk.

Meet at the Tea Room – East Area – Norris Dam State Park.

For more information, contact Park Manager Mark Morgan by phone at 865-426-7461 or email him at mark.morgan@tn.gov.