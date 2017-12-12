“First Hikes” return to state parks

Make a New Year’s resolution to hike at a Tennessee State Park on Jan. 1. Fifty-five state parks will offer a free, guided hike as part of the annual nationwide ‘First Day Hikes’ event.

“From midnight hikes to historical tours to kayak paddles, Tennessee State Parks offer a unique activity for every outdoor enthusiast,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of parks and conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our First Day Hikes can be the beginning of a New Year’s resolution for better health and wellness in 2018.”

Hikes will be offered at some parks on Dec. 31 and throughout the day on Jan. 1. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous.

Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. Last January, more than 60,000 people took part in a First Day Hike across the country. Tennessee State Park visitors are encouraged to share photos from their hike on social media with the hashtag #resolutiontohike.

For more information, including a list of every hike statewide, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes.