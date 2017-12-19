Fire investigated as arson

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer on Mountain Road Sunday morning as a case of suspected arson.

Deputies were called to the home at 619 Mountain Road shortly before 6:30 am Sunday and were told by a neighbor that he had woken up an hour earlier because of his barking dog and spotted smoke on the horizon he determined to be coming from the vacant trailer, and called 911 before calling another neighbor, whose sister-in-law owned the burning trailer.

That man told Sheriff’s deputies that the woman had moved out of the some time ago, and that there was no electricity hooked up at the time of the fire.

Later Sunday night, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who told them that she suspected her ex-fiancee of setting the fire, due to previous threats to do just that, and her allegation that he had admitted to her that he had set fire to a camper on Pop Hollow Road in June.

She said she had moved from the home in October to escape an abusive situation and that she has an active order of protection against the ex-fiancee.

The Criminal Investigation Division has been assigned the case.