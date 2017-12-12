Home / Local News / Fire destroys shed, damages home

Fire destroys shed, damages home

Jim Harris

A fire Monday afternoon caused about $15,000 worth of damage to a vacant house on Webber Lane in Clinton and destroyed a storage building.

When an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene at around noon Monday, he was told by a general contractor who was working on the home for the mortgage company that owns it that he had been doing trim work inside while he burned scrap wood behind a storage shed. He told the deputy he had been checking the fire every few minutes, at one point finding it starting to creep toward the shed. The contractor said that he then sprayed the area around the shed with a garden hose and walked away for a few minutes. When he returned, the shed had caught fire, followed a short time later by the vacant house.

The Medford Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze, which caused approximately $15,000 worth of damage to the house and destroyed the shed, valued at $2500.

