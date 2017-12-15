Faye Lowe age 96 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Norris Health & Rehab Center in Andersonville, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great – great grandmother.

Faye is preceded in death by her father, Richard McCoy and mother, Nancy Elizabeth Davis McCoy; husband, Elmer Lowe; children, Ed Lowe, Dennie Lowe, Larry Lowe, Margaret Lowe, and Johnny Lowe; brothers and sisters, Llis McCoy Robinson, Joseph McCoy, Janice McCoy Bray, Claudine McCoy Seiber, and Clyde McCoy.

Faye is survived by her children, Steve Lowe of Clinton, TN, Chris Lowe of Clinton, TN, and Nancy Sitzlar of Kingston, TN; 25 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Faye’s family will receive her friends on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 12 noon to 2:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Faye’s interment will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens following her funeral services. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/