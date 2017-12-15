Home / Obituaries / Faye Lowe age 96 of Clinton

Faye Lowe age 96 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Faye Lowe age 96 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Norris Health & Rehab Center in Andersonville, TN.  She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great – great grandmother.

Faye is preceded in death by her father, Richard McCoy and mother, Nancy Elizabeth Davis McCoy; husband, Elmer Lowe; children, Ed Lowe, Dennie Lowe, Larry Lowe, Margaret Lowe, and Johnny Lowe; brothers and sisters, Llis McCoy Robinson, Joseph McCoy, Janice McCoy Bray, Claudine McCoy Seiber, and Clyde McCoy.

Faye is survived by her children, Steve Lowe of Clinton, TN, Chris Lowe of Clinton, TN, and Nancy Sitzlar of Kingston, TN; 25 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Faye’s family will receive her friends on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 12 noon to 2:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 2:00pm.  Faye’s interment will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens following her funeral services.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Helen Goodwin, age 93, of Clinton

Helen Goodwin, age 93, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at The Waters of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved