Faye King, Clinton

Faye King, previously of Ivanhoe Road in Clinton died peacefully at Morning Pointe Assisted Living on Monday, December 4, 2017. She is survived by one daughter, Doris King of Cape Vincent, NY and Suffolk, England, one grandson, Connor Hoffman and wife Yuan Wei of Tallahassee, FL, four sisters, Kathryn Cox of Clinton, Juanita Ferraro of Aurora CO, Ann Heffernan of Ballston Spa NY and Sue

Lewis of Powell. Faye was predeceased by her husband Milas Howard King.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com