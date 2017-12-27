FAA, DOE restricting drone flights over federal facilities in Oak Ridge, elsewhere

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Energy have agreed to restrict drone flights over Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 National Security Complex, and five other federal sites. According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, this marks the first time the FAA has placed specific airspace restrictions on drones over DOE sites.

Under the new rules, no drones can be operated within the restricted areas from the ground up to an altitude of 400 feet. The airspace restrictions take effect Friday, December 29.

The other five sites where the restrictions will take effect are:

Hanford Site in Franklin County, Washington

Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico

Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas

Savannah River National Laboratory in Aiken, South Carolina

The airspace restrictions were announced last week by the FAA, and were described in an FAA Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, which you can read by following this link. .

The FAA has placed similar airspace restrictions over military bases and more recently issued flight restrictions over 10 Department of Interior facilities, including several large dams and iconic landmarks.

The FAA said the restrictions over the seven DOE facilities were requested by U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies.

Operators who violate the airspace restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges.