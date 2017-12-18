Edward Lee Viar, age 75, of Ten Mile passed away early Friday morning, December 15, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 28, 1942 in Sweetwater. He accepted Christ as his Savior at a very young age and has served the Lord with his whole heart and was a faithful member of Grace Community Church in Kingston. He was a family man who cherished his wife, children and grandchildren above everything. Edward loved helping others and seeing to any needs that his family, friends and neighbors might have. He was a United States Army Vietnam veteran who served his country proudly receiving the Expert Rifle Service Medal, retiring after 6 years. Edward was a Chemical Operator at K-25 and retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant. He was a member of the Chemical Operator Local Union No. 252 C. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee & Mattie Sue Lewis Viar.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 53 years Velma Stamper Viar of Ten Mile

Children Chris Edward Viar of Knoxville

Robert Lee Viar, II & wife, April of Ten Mile

Jennifer Paige Gorman & husband, David of Seymour

Grandchildren Abraham, Lilly & Noah Viar

Brittanie West & husband, Ben

Thomas Viar & wife, Mica

Jacob Viar

Great-grandchildren Sawyer West and Brynnlee Viar

Brother Morgan Viar & wife, Phyllis of Madisonville

Sister Margaret Huff Taylor & husband, Bill of White Pine

Brothers & Sisters-in-law Jim Stamper & wife, Janice of Knoxville

Kelvin Stamper & wife, Vivien of Ten Mile

Douglas Stamper & wife, Polly of Athens

Lucille Kirkland & husband, Referd of Loudon

Norma Jean McCarrell of Ft. Payne, AL

Marilyn Scott & husband, Clarence Jr. of Loudon

Wanda Sue Kirkland & husband, Freeman of Loudon

Brenda Fain & husband Joe C. of New Tazewell

Naomi Elkins & husband, Kenneth of Athens

The family especially wishes to thank all the family, special friends and dear neighbors for their great outpouring of love over the past several weeks.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, December 18, 2017 at Grace Community Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Paul Lloyd and Rev. Ted Clower officiating. The family will meet at Fraker Funeral Home, 10:00 am, Tuesday to go in procession to Edgemon Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service.