Duo arrested after Roane pursuit

Two people were arrrested on numerous charges following a police pursuit in Roane County on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one of its troopers was on patrol shortly after noon when the automatic license plate reader on his cruiser notified him a vehicle reported stolen had just driven by in the opposite direction. The trooper turned around and attempted to pull the driver, 30-year-old Timothy Stevens, over, but Stevens sped off in the 1993 Ford Ranger. He led troopers on to Roddy Lane, back on to Highway 70 and finally on to Bluff Road, where Stevens lost control and crashed.

He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a struggle by two state troopers. Meanwhile, his passenger, 30-year-old Ashley Futrell, allegedly reached into the vehicle immediately after the crash, grabbed a syringe and injected herself with drugs in what troopers called an attempt to tamper with evidence. She, too, was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found what appeared to be seven grams of crystal meth, digital scales, small bags and several unused needles.

The laundry list of charges against Stevens includes: vehicular assault, DUI, assault on a police officer, theft, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, drug possession, driving on a revoked license, and evading arrest.

Futrell is facing charges of public intoxication, drug possession, and tampering with evidence.

Both were taken to Fort Loudoun Medical Center to be checked out and later transported to the Roane County Jail.