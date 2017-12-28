Driver eludes deputies, defies identification

A few days before Christmas, an as-of-yet-unidentified individual led an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy on brief pursuit on East Wolf Valley Road.

On Friday December 22nd, shortly before 3:30 pm, Deputy Adam Warren reported that he had been driving on Yarnell Road and observed a yellow Ford Ranger that sped up and started driving in the oppoiste lane when he saw the officer. Warren turned his cruiser around and tracked the truck to East Wolf Valley, where he reported seeing it drive through the front yard of a home in the 2200 block. Warren’s report also states that he saw “the passenger side door open and a male subject attempt to exit the vehicle while it was still moving.” The truck disappeared behind the house and Warren spoke with a man working on a car in the front yard, who provided him with a tentative ID of the driver.

A neighbor across the street pointed to the woods behind the house and told the deputy that the man was running, but a subsequent search of the area failed to turn up the suspect.

Deputy Warren determined that the license plate on the Ranger was not on file and that the vehicle itself had not been registered.

The Ranger was towed from the scene. No arrests have been made nor have any suspects been positively identified.