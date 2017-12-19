Dragons, Lady Dragons sweep Cherokees

High School basketball scores Monday December 18th

Clinton Lady Dragons 47 South-Doyle 26: Nikki Jones scored 18 points to lead all scorers and Clinton improved to 7-4 on the season with a non-District win at home.

The Lady Dragons will be back in action at the Harriman Christmas Classic on Thursday December 28th when they face Oakdale for a third time this season. Following that, the Lady Dragons will face host Harriman on Friday the 29th and Coalfield on Saturday the 30th.

Clinton Dragons 62 South-Doyle 54: The Dragons pulled away late thanks to some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch and won for a second straight game, improving to 3-7. Daraon Jones kept up his offensive production, leading all scorers with 23 points–giving him 60 in his last two outings–and the Dragons also got 15 points from Trevon Hill and 10 from Luke Harrison.

The Dragons open play in the Heritage pre-Christmas tournament Wednesday against Catholic, and will face two more opponents to be determined on Thursday and Friday. Clinton will take part in a second holiday tournament when they head to Harriman to face Lenoir City on Friday December 29th.

The Fox & Farley Full Court Press will return after the holidays when Clinton hosts Heritage on Tuesday January 2nd, with coverage of all remaining regular season doubleheaders and the postseason, on your Local Sports Leader WYSH.

Schedule for Tuesday December 19th:

Oliver Springs at Sunbright…Coalfield at Oneida…Oakdale at Rockwood…Claiborne at Union County…Midway at Wartburg…Powell at Hardin Valley…Play begins at Anderson County Christmas Tournament.