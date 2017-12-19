Home / Obituaries / Dorothy Jean Canipe age 76, of Harriman

Dorothy Jean Canipe age 76, of Harriman

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 18 Views

Dorothy Jean Canipe age 76, of Harriman, TN passed away at her daughters home on December 16, 2017. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by Earnest and Maddie Smart and a great-grandchild Caiden Canipe.
Survived by:
Sons…. David and Belinda Canipe
Russell Jr. Canipe and Lee
Daughter…. Theresa and husband Edward Liles
6 Grandchildren…. Joshua Liles and Shania
Jonathan and Priscilla Canipe
Shane Canipe, LeAnn A.
Diamond Canipe and Andrew
Hannah Canipe
Julie Canipe
Jonathan Trotter
7 Great-Grandchildren…. Kylee, Jonathan, Serenity Canipe
Noah Liles
Serenity, Montana, Kamie
Special friends Angie Hammonds and Anna Soetherland
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow with Rev. Chuck Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 1:15 pm at Holley-Gamble and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for interment at 2 PM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Grady Herman Clark, age 84, of Kingston

Grady Herman Clark, age 84, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved