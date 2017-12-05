December 9th is next Military Appreciation Breakfast

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Regina Copeland. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, December 9th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Special guest speaker this month will be Dwight Stitt, 4th generation Navy Veteran and founder of Camp f3TCh, a charitable organization devoted to fortifying bonds between fathers and their children. The local musical group Golden Eagles will offer special music for December’s breakfast.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

January 13th’s breakfast will be sponsored by William Jones. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.