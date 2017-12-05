Home / Community Bulletin Board / December 9th is next Military Appreciation Breakfast

December 9th is next Military Appreciation Breakfast

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Regina Copeland. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, December 9th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Special guest speaker this month will be Dwight Stitt, 4th generation Navy Veteran and founder of Camp f3TCh, a charitable organization devoted to fortifying bonds between fathers and their children. The local musical group Golden Eagles will offer special music for December’s breakfast.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

January 13th’s breakfast will be sponsored by William Jones. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Revival at Macedonia Baptist Church

There will be a revival at Macedonia Baptist Church in Powell (8605 Heiskell Road Powell …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved