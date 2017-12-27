Home / Community Bulletin Board / Dangerously cold overnight lows expected Wednesday (tonight)

Dangerously cold overnight lows expected Wednesday (tonight)

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

With temperatures expected to fall into the mid-teens tonight (Wednesday Dec. 27th), we would like to encourage to you to check in on any elderly, ill, or disabled friends, family members and neighbors to make sure that they are prepared for the frigid weather.

If you or someone you know will be using an alternative heating source, please keep these safety guidelines in mind.

  • All heaters need space. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
  • Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
  • Purchase and use space heaters that have an automatic shut-off—if they tip over, they shut off.
  • Place space heaters on a solid, flat surface and keep them and their electrical cords away from things that can burn, high traffic areas, and doorways.
  • Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

For additional home fire safety tips and resources, visit www.tn.gov/fire.

Check out our previous story on safe winter heating tips here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

World War II Film Festival coming to Oak Ridge

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park has announced it will have a National Parks World War II …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved