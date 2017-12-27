Dangerously cold overnight lows expected Wednesday (tonight)

With temperatures expected to fall into the mid-teens tonight (Wednesday Dec. 27th), we would like to encourage to you to check in on any elderly, ill, or disabled friends, family members and neighbors to make sure that they are prepared for the frigid weather.

If you or someone you know will be using an alternative heating source, please keep these safety guidelines in mind.

All heaters need space. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Purchase and use space heaters that have an automatic shut-off—if they tip over, they shut off.

Place space heaters on a solid, flat surface and keep them and their electrical cords away from things that can burn, high traffic areas, and doorways.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

For additional home fire safety tips and resources, visit www.tn.gov/fire.

