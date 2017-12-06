Crash injures one Monday

A Lifestar medical helicopter responded to a head-on, two-car collision Monday evening on Scarboro Road.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday, just up the hill from the main entrance to Y-12, and near Commerce Park.

One driver was taken to UT Medical Center by Lifestar, which landed at Y-12. The other driver refused treatment.

Oak Ridge Police and Fire Department personnel responded, as did members of the Anderson County EMS.

Scarboro Road was temporarily closed between Y-12 and Commerce Park while emergency crews responded to, investigated, and cleaned up after the crash.