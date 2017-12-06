Home / Local News / Crash injures one Monday

Crash injures one Monday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

A Lifestar medical helicopter responded to a head-on, two-car collision Monday evening on Scarboro Road.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday, just up the hill from the main entrance to Y-12, and near Commerce Park.

One driver was taken to UT Medical Center by Lifestar, which landed at Y-12. The other driver refused treatment.

Oak Ridge Police and Fire Department personnel responded, as did members of the Anderson County EMS.

Scarboro Road was temporarily closed between Y-12 and Commerce Park while emergency crews responded to, investigated, and cleaned up after the crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

