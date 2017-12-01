CPD asking for assistance in ID’ing robbery suspect

On Thursday, November 30 around 2am, a white male entered the Git-N-Go, located at 501 S. Seivers Blvd in Clinton, where he held the clerk at gun point and stole a small amount of money from the cash register.

The Clinton Police Department is asking for assistance with any information regarding this crime. You can see a picture of the suspect from store surveillance camera footage on our website at wyshradio.com and more pictures are available on the CPD’s Facebook page as well, including a picture of the the type of hoodie he was wearing at the time of the robbery.

Please contact Detective Sergeant Danielle Alexander at (865)259-1217 with any information.