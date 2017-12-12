Home / Local News / Convenience Center burgled

Convenience Center burgled

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at the Marlow convenience center on Ford Road.

Saturday morning, deputies responded to the center, operated for the county by Waste Management, and were told that when the first on-site attendant arrived to open the center, he discovered several items missing. The worker told deputies that there are two gates that need to be unlocked at the center and after unlocking the first one, noticed that the second one was unlocked although it had been left in a position to suggest otherwise.

He noticed that a window on the building on the property was cracked open and discovered that items including an electric stove and two microwaves, a flat-screen TV, among others, were missing.

The case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division.

