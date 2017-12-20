Coal Creek Scholars Day 2017

Monday was Coal Creek Scholars day at Briceville Elementary School, the day when former Briceville students who went on to continue their educations thanks to scholarships from the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation return to remind the current 4th and 5th graders at their former school how important their education is.

The Coal Creek Scholars program allows Briceville students to participate in K-12 community service projects to celebrate their heritage and qualify for college scholarships. In return, they agree to inspire Briceville fourth and fifth graders to continue that tradition.

This year included current Briceville 5th grade teacher Jessica (Hayes) McKinney, herself a former Coal Creek Scholar. According to the CCWF, Jessica was a fifth-grade student when we first assessed the health of Coal Creek by documenting what lives in it in August 2000 during a visit by Congressman Zach Wamp.

Other returning Scholars included: Amy Crabtree, who used her education to become a therapist; Jonathan Towe, who is pursuing a medical degree; Peyton Jenkins, who is studying aeronautical engineering at UT, as well as three former Scholars who have started their own small businesses after completing their educations–Frances-Lee Daugherty, Kyle Leinart and Casey Swindell. All of them talked to students about the importance of continuing their educations and taking pride in their academic achievements.

Over $400,000 has been invested in college scholarships to help 48 Coal Creek Scholars from Briceville go to college, according to the Foundation. Coal Creek Scholars are current and future nurses, engineers, doctors, teachers, therapists, scientists, lawyers, business leaders, business owners, as well as medical/computer/artistic specialists. Other Scholars in attendance Monday included Andy Harness, Phillip Smith, Emily (Patton) Hayes, Drew Payne, Anna Braden, and Katie Tidwell. Afterwards, the Coal Creek Scholars served as Santa’s helpers in delivering toys to all the good little boys and girls at Briceville School.