Coach Lockard’s Dragon Basketball Skills & Drills Camp set for Saturday

Boys and girls ages 5 and up are invited to take part in Coach Chris Lockard’s Dragon Basketball Skills and Drills Camp on Saturday December 16th from 9 am to 12 noon at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

Doors open at 8:30 am for registration. If your camper requires any special medication or other treatment, please inform the coaches to that they will be able to meet your camper’s needs.

The cost of the camp is $20 per camper.

The camp will open at 9 am with an Introduction, followed from 9:15 to 10:15 am by Dribbling & Passing stations. From 10:15 to 11:15 am, there will be Offensive Scoring stations, followed from 11:15 to 11:45 am by Competition stations and wrapping up from 11:45 am to 12 noon with a Coach’s Talk and Q&A session.