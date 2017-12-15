Home / Community Bulletin Board / Coach Lockard’s Dragon Basketball Skills & Drills Camp set for Saturday

Jim Harris

Boys and girls ages 5 and up are invited to take part in Coach Chris Lockard’s Dragon Basketball Skills and Drills Camp on Saturday December 16th from 9 am to 12 noon at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

Doors open at 8:30 am for registration. If your camper requires any special medication or other treatment, please inform the coaches to that they will be able to meet your camper’s needs.

The cost of the camp is $20 per camper.

The camp will open at 9 am with an Introduction, followed from 9:15 to 10:15 am by Dribbling & Passing stations. From 10:15 to 11:15 am, there will be Offensive Scoring stations, followed from 11:15 to 11:45 am by Competition stations and wrapping up from 11:45 am to 12 noon with a Coach’s Talk and Q&A session.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

