Clinton wreck injures one

A single-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Clinton sent one person to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

Few details of the crash have been made available, but we can tell you that Clinton Police and Fire units, along with EMS personnel, responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 61 near the rock slide area at around 6:30 pm. The victim, believed to have been the driver of the lone vehicle involved, was flown to UTMC by Lifestar for treatment of their injuries.

As soon as the CPD accident report is finalized, we will update you with more information, including the name of the patient and details about how the accident occurred.