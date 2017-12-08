Home / Local News / Clinton wreck injures one

Clinton wreck injures one

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A single-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Clinton sent one person to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

Few details of the crash have been made available, but we can tell you that Clinton Police and Fire units, along with EMS personnel, responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 61 near the rock slide area at around 6:30 pm. The victim, believed to have been the driver of the lone vehicle involved, was flown to UTMC by Lifestar for treatment of their injuries.

As soon as the CPD accident report is finalized, we will update you with more information, including the name of the patient and details about how the accident occurred.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rocky Top Council gets new member

Late last month, the Rocky Top City Council appointed a new member to replace Robert …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved