Clinton students to participate in ‘Hour of Code’

Technology is increasingly shaping almost every aspect of how we live our lives, and with that in mind, during the week of December 4th-10th–next week–students in the Clinton city school system will continue to learn the skills of coding by taking part in a national hour of computer science instruction called the “Hour of Code.” It is part of Computer Science Education Week and the goal, according to information sent home for parents, is to get kids to “think, create, and have a blast–all while learning some computer programming.

During the Hour of Code, students will learn computer science during the technology curriculum class. The Hour of Code is a nationwide campaign aimed at proving that regardless of age, race or gender, that “anyone can learn how to build the technologies of the future.”

The movement is organized by Code.org and supported by tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Aamazon as well by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and over 100 others.