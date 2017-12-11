Clinton man killed in one-car wreck

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Clinton man died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Dutch Valley Road.

Trooper Joshua Kennedy investigated the crash, which was reported shortly before 3 pm, and reported that 40-year-old Winston T. Nelson of Clinton had been driving east on Dutch Valley when his Mazda Miata left his lane of travel. Nelson swerved back into his lane to avoid a collision with a westbound vehicle, which caused him to lose control of the Miata, which left the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment. After colliding with the embankment, the car hit an an AT&T phone box and a tree. The contact with the tree sent the car into a spin that continued until it came to an abrupt stop, ejecting Nelson from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Kennedy reported that Nelson had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and his report indicates that it would have made a difference had he been wearing it. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played roles in Sunday’s accident, but tests have been requested, as is standard procedure in a fatal accident.

In addition to the THP, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded, as did the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department.