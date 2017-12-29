Clinton Library bringing back Food for Fines, introducing new programs in early ’18

During the week of January 8th-13th, The Clinton Public Library is offering its patrons a fresh start to the new year with the return of the popular Food For Fines program. Bring in one non-perishable food item and the library will forgive a dollar of your overdue book fines. Donated items benefit Anderson County Community Action.

Starting in January, the Library has announced that they will be offering a new kind of story time. January 27th will be the first Sensory Story Time. This monthly program is described as having been “designed to meet the needs of children with differing abilities.” All children and parents are invited to come and participate.

Starting in February, the library will begin a Teen Book Club that will continue every other month. This book club will offer teens the opportunity to come together and discuss the books they enjoy reading.

For more information about our upcoming library programs and other offerings, please visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org and follow us on social media.

If you have any other inquiries please contact Library Director Meg Harrison at director@clintonpubliclibrary.org or Carisa Ownby at public_relations@clintonpubliclibrary.org.

You can also call (865) 457-0519 for more information.

The Clinton Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

On Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrary