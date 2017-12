The Clinton Church of God at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton invites the community to a “Free-to-All Family Christmas Day Dinner” on Monday December 25th (Christmas Day).

The event will be held from 2 to 4 pm, featuring turkey and ham with all trimmings.

This special meal is being hosted by the Clinton Church of God family and they invite everyone to come and be a part of this blessed Christmas Day.