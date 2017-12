“Christmas in the Neighborhood” & “Coats for the Cold” Saturday at Truth Way Baptist

Truth Way Baptist Church at 2001 Raccoon Valley Road in Powell will sponsor “Christmas in the Neighborhood” and “Coats for the Cold” on Saturday December 16th from 1 pm until all of the gifts are given out.

They will be passing out toys, bibles, and treat bags for kids in our community as well as distributing coats for adults and children.

The church will also be providing pictures on Santa’s lap for all the kids.