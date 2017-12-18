Home / Obituaries / Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, age 85, of Harriman

Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, age 85, of Harriman

Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, age 85, of Harriman passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his home. He was born September 10, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Bub had worked as a logger before joining the United States Army, where he served as a mechanic during the Korean War. He had also worked for Grey Hound as a mechanic prior to opening his own business known as Colyer’s Midtown Salvage. He later retired from Tennessee River Hardwoods where he had worked in maintenance. He was a member of Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar & Agnes Pauline James Colyer; brother, Jack Collier.

SURVIVORS

Children Wendell Colyer & Helen Ann Colon of Kingston

Karen Fawn Bumgardner of Kingston

Paul Colyer & wife, Sandra of Kingston

Grandchildren Lisa Colyer, Brandon Colyer, Thomas & Tenika Colyer

Breann & Roger Day

Great-grandchildren Kaylin McCabe, Sully Colyer, Natalya Flaming, Aryn Colyer

and Kimber Day

Brothers Robert Colyer & wife, Shirley of Kingston

Ray Colyer & wife, Ailene of Kingston

Don Colyer & wife, Dwain of Kingston

Sister-in-law Della Collier of Kingston

Special Lady Friend Mary Lee Smith of Kingston

Special Friends Kelly Sims, Bonnie Brown and Bill Copeland

A host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic service & funeral following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jeff Hughes officiating. The family will meet at Fraker Funeral Home, 10:00 am, Friday to go in procession to Bethel-Fairview Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

