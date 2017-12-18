Charles Alex (Bub) Colyer, age 85, of Harriman passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his home. He was born September 10, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Bub had worked as a logger before joining the United States Army, where he served as a mechanic during the Korean War. He had also worked for Grey Hound as a mechanic prior to opening his own business known as Colyer’s Midtown Salvage. He later retired from Tennessee River Hardwoods where he had worked in maintenance. He was a member of Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edgar & Agnes Pauline James Colyer; brother, Jack Collier.

SURVIVORS

Children Wendell Colyer & Helen Ann Colon of Kingston

Karen Fawn Bumgardner of Kingston

Paul Colyer & wife, Sandra of Kingston

Grandchildren Lisa Colyer, Brandon Colyer, Thomas & Tenika Colyer

Breann & Roger Day

Great-grandchildren Kaylin McCabe, Sully Colyer, Natalya Flaming, Aryn Colyer

and Kimber Day

Brothers Robert Colyer & wife, Shirley of Kingston

Ray Colyer & wife, Ailene of Kingston

Don Colyer & wife, Dwain of Kingston

Sister-in-law Della Collier of Kingston

Special Lady Friend Mary Lee Smith of Kingston

Special Friends Kelly Sims, Bonnie Brown and Bill Copeland

A host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic service & funeral following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jeff Hughes officiating. The family will meet at Fraker Funeral Home, 10:00 am, Friday to go in procession to Bethel-Fairview Cemetery for 11:00 am, graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.