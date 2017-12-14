California woman jailed on drug, weapons charges

A California woman initially pulled over by state troopers on I-75 in Campbell County for window tint violations was arrested Friday night on numerous charges.

Trooper Matt Raines reported that he had pulled over a car driven by 32-year-old Amanda Laird of California along I-75 South for a window tint violation, but noted that she was acting suspiciously as he spoke to her, refusing to make eye contact. The woman told the officer she had been visiting family in Kentucky but was unable to tell him which city she lived in.

After granting permission for the trooper to search her car, Laird gave him a black bag with two pistols inside and told him that a man had forced her to take possession of the bag and a locked strong box found in the car when she had stopped at the Caryville exit.

Inside the box, officers found another pistol, almost six grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

At that point, Laird was taken into custody and a more thorough search of her car turned up approximately $1200 in cash, 11 cell phones, numerous receipts from money transfers between Michigan and California, and bottles of prescription medicine in someone else’s name.

She has been charged with several drug and weapons charges, as well as moving violations and money laundering and is currently being held at the Campbell County Jail.