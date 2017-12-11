Brenda Gail Clay, age 70 of Lancing, TN, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 8, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.

Preceded in death by her parents, Leo William Davidson and Helen Geneva King; husband, Michael Clay. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Sue Crosley of Clinton; grandchildren, Krystle Johnson and husband Michael of Kingston, TN, Zack Crosley of Knoxville, TN; four great grandchildren; brother, James Davidson and wife Donna of Lancing, TN and Roger Davidson and wife Carol of Miamisburg, OH; sister, Barbara Turner and husband Ron of Summerset, KY.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 1-3 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Funeral services to follow at 3 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com