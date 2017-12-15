Booze It and Lose It campaign underway

To promote traffic safety and help save lives this holiday season, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and dozens of other law enforcement agencies across the state are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

There are these simple steps people can take to stay safe and out of trouble:

Plan ahead. If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Designate a sober driver or find another safe way home. Even one too many drinks increases the risk of a crash while driving a motor vehicle.

If you are impaired, find another way home. Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, but please don’t drive.

Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life.

Remember, driving after drinking should never be an option.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

