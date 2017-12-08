Home / Local News / Body found in Campbell ID’ed as Knoxville woman missing since May

Body found in Campbell ID’ed as Knoxville woman missing since May

Jim Harris

The human remains found over the weekend in the Speedwell area of Campbell County have been identified as those of a missing 36-year-old Knoxville woman.

Campbell County deputies were alerted Saturday to the discovery of the badly decomposed remains in a wooded area in Speedwell, and along with agents from the TBI, removed them and transported the remains to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, where she was identified as Nakisha Scott. The cause of her death has not yet been determined.

Knoxville Police have been investigating her disappearance since May 30th, two days after family members say she had been seen walking to her husband’s home in Knoxville. The couple had reportedly been married for ten months, but investigators determined they had been separated for six of those months.

KPD asks anyone with information on the disappearance and death of Nakisha Scott to call their Crime Hotline at 865-251-7212, where you may remain anonymous if you wish.

