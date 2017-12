Autumn’s Services in Oak Ridge is looking to hire four (4) cleaning people. Successful candidates will be detail-oriented and able to work with minimal supervision.

Autumn’s Services also has two (2) positions open for carpenters with their own tools and transportation, two (2) helpers, one (1) dry wall person and they also need sub-contractors.

Apply in person at 164A Bus Terminal Road in Oak Ridge (37830 for GPS purposes), or call to schedule an interview at 865-298-5096.