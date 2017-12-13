Area high school hoops scores, schedule

It was another busy night for the area’s high school basketball teams on Tuesday.

Clinton girls 41 Central 29: The Lady Dragons overcame a sluggish first half and a scrappy Lady Bobcat team as Clinton improved to 6-3, 2-3 in District 3AAA. Clinton trailed 18-16 at halftime, but came out of the locker room loaded for bear, quickly jumping out to a lead that they then extended down the stretch. Kinley Martin and Danyel Joy each scored 14 points for CHS, which also got 11 points from Nikki Jones.

Central boys 61 Clinton 60: Clinton fell behind by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but instead of packing it in and calling it a night, they mounted a furious comeback that simply ran out of time. Evan Winchester drilled a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to get CHS to within one point, but again, the clock was not their friend and time ran out.

Luke Harrison led Clinton (1-7, 1-4) with 20 points, while Winchester added 12 and Travon Hill tallied 11.

ELSEWHERE

Oak Ridge girls 59 Anderson County 21…Oak Ridge boys 83 Anderson County 59.

Campbell County girls 65 Karns 10…Karns boys 77 Campbell County 53.

Halls girls 45 Powell 41…Powell boys 71 Halls 53.

Midway girls 45 Oliver Springs 44…Midway boys 77 Oliver Springs 49.

Oneida girls 45 Harriman 28…Harriman boys 77 Oneida 63.

Oakdale girls 64 Coalfield 51…Oakdale boys 95 Coalfield 67.

Wartburg girls 54 Rockwood 29…Rockwood boys 47 Wartburg 44.

Scott girls 52 Sunbright 29…Scott boys 79 Sunbright 51.

SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY 12/15

Halls at Clinton (WYSH)…Anderson County at Powell…Science Hill at Oak Ridge…Central at Karns…Sale Creek at Midway…Coalfield at Oliver Springs…Oakdale at Oneida…Sunbright at Rockwood…Carter at Union County…Harriman at Wartburg…Jellico at Cosby…Austin-East at Kingston…Alcoa at Scott.