Angler’s Cure for Winter Blues: Fly Tying

With the onset of winter weather, a trout angler’s thoughts turn to fly tying—and the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited has two special offerings planned to satisfy both beginning and experienced fly tyers.

First is a group fly tying demonstration featuring eight skilled tyers from the chapter. The free, public meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris. Participants can circulate around the room as tyers demonstrate a variety of patterns.

Second is the chapter’s six-session Beginning Fly Tying course. Guided one-on-one by experienced instructors, students will tie more than 50 flies as they learn nine different trout fly patterns (all different from the patterns demonstrated Jan. 11) that are effective in area tailwaters and in the mountains. Techniques learned will enable participants to tie many other fly patterns as well.

The course is limited to a maximum of 12 students. Six classes are scheduled for Saturday mornings, 9 to noon , from Jan. 20 through Feb. 24 , at St. Francis Episcopal Church.

Cost is $125 including an illustrated manual, all materials and, for newcomers, a free one-year membership to Trout Unlimited. Tools will be loaned free of charge to students who don’t have their own. Class proceeds benefit the Clinch River Chapter’s conservation and youth education projects.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. For more information, visit http://crctu.org