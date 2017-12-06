Anderson, Roane designated as ‘Healthier Tennessee Community’

Governor Bill Haslam and the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness CEO Richard Johnson last week designated 22 communities, including both Anderson and Roane counties, as Healthier Tennessee Communities.

In addition to Anderson and Roane, the counties of Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Cumberland, DeKalb, Giles, Grundy, Hamblen, Hardeman, Henderson, Houston, Lake, Marshall, McNairy, Obion, Sevier, Tipton, Trousdale and Unicoi, and the city of Spring Hill were recognized for their successful efforts to improve the health of their citizens.

“We must continue to encourage and enable community-led efforts like the ones we’re celebrating today if we want to improve the health and quality of life of Tennesseans,” Haslam said in a news release. “I congratulate these communities on their efforts to improve the health of their citizens.”

The Healthier Tennessee Communities initiative takes a grassroots approach to improving Tennesseans’ health, according to a press release, by engaging citizens and local leaders in cities, towns, counties, neighborhoods and college campuses across the state.

To be designated, the communities established wellness councils and developed sustainable community-wide events and activities that support physical activity, healthy eating and tobacco abstinence. They then tracked and measured outputs and accomplishments of the programs.

The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness launched the Healthier Tennessee Communities initiative in March 2015 with nine pilot communities. Today, more than 100 communities, neighborhoods and college campuses are across Tennessee are engaged with the program and 46 have already received the designation.

“I’m so proud of the efforts of so many people in our great county who came together and worked to help us earn the designation of a ‘Healthier Tennessee Community,” said Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. “It took a lot of hard work, time and effort from our local schools, businesses, churches and families to get us this far, and I’m excited to see what our #ActiveAndersonTN committee will do going forward.”