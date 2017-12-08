ACSD, CPD, ORPD to work together for parade safety

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies will be working together with the Oak Ridge and Clinton police departments to keep our community safe during this year’s Christmas parades.

Oak Ridge and Clinton are scheduled to hold Christmas parades on the same day: Saturday, December 9. The three agencies will provide mutual aid to one another this year in order to increase the number of resources available for parade route traffic control and other precautionary safety measures.

The Clinton Christmas Parade, organized by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on December 9. It will follow its traditional route of Market Street to Main Street, passing by the Courthouse before terminating behind the Community Center. This year’s Grand Marshal will be longtime Clinton High School baseball coach Alvin Taylor.

The Oak Ridge Christmas Parade, organized by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, will begin later that same day at 6 p.m. The route begins at the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Roads, travels down Lafayette to the Turnpike. There, the parade will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Both events are expected to last around two hours. Police presence will be stepped up before, during and after the events.

Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution during parade times and obey all instructions from officers who may be helping to direct traffic or block certain routes. Anyone with questions about event safety can contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Clinton Police Department at (865) 457-3112.