ACS students’ donate to Zoo relief effort

Last week, Anderson County Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott challenged students at every school in the district to raise a total of about $4000 to donate to the recovery and rebuilding efforts at the Little Ponderosa Zoo in the wake of this month’s devastating barn fire. That challenge wrapped up last week, and on Monday morning, county school leaders presented zoo staff with a total donation of $10,113.85!

Dr. Parrott expressed his gratitude to the students, parents, teachers and staff members for coming through in such a big way.