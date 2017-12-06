ACHS squads excel at tournament

The 2017 Brandon Card College & High School Bass Open held on Saturday, December 2 at Norris Lake was a huge success for two Anderson County High School Fishing Teams, according to the Norris Bulletin.

Competing against 163 anglers from various colleges and high schools from several states, the team of Luke Lowery and Ian Neff secured the First Place Win in the High School Division by limiting out with 10.75 pounds to secure the win for the Anderson County High School Fishing Team. The two took home $1500.00 in cash and other prizes. The team of Lowery and Neff also had the most weight on the day for both the High School and College Divisions.

Rounding out the top ten in the High School Division was the Anderson County High School Team of Tanner Scruggs and Storm Cline with 4.20 lbs. The team of Scruggs and Cline also captured the $250 award for the Largest Bass.

Clinching the win in the College Division was the reigning champion, the University of Kentucky with 9.35 pounds.

Organized by Campbell County native and UK graduate, Brandon Card, a member of the Bassmasters Pro Tour, this was the second annual tournament for this Norris Lake event.