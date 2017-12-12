AC Senior center to relocate (temporarily) to previous home while mold issue addressed

The new Anderson County Senior Center at 205 North Main Street in Clinton is closed today while a mold issue is addressed.

Senior Center and Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips says that basic services are being moved to the former home of the Senior Center, 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton, temporarily until the problem can be addressed, which County Mayor Terry Frank said in an emailed response to questions is “expected to be 3-5 days, however, we are planning for additional time in order to comply with any governmental financial procedures.”

Phillips says that the Health Department did not order the center to be closed, instead, Phillips and Frank both say that the mold, discovered during a limited air quality analysis and visual inspection of the building ordered by the Mayor’s Office, needs to be addressed. The contractor told county officials that it appears that the building did not always have air circulating and humidity levels were high prior to Anderson County taking ownership, as those parts of the building were not heavily used.

The issue is said to be most pronounced in the part of the building, purchased earlier this year for $600,000 by the county, where the administrative offices and the section where “the seniors are most of the day,” according to Phillips.

Officials say the problem is not as pronounced in the large main event area, which is scheduled to host two events later this week, events that we are told will go an as scheduled.

In the mayor’s email, she says that while the scope of the work is not “intensive, we are going to have seniors continue their operations in their original building.”

To find out which basic services will be available at the senior center’s temporary home on Edgewood Avenue, call 865-457-3259.

The mayor’s response is included below.

“We conducted a limited air quality analysis and visual inspection of the building and found that there are a few issues on the lower end of the spectrum. In discussing the findings with the contractor, it appears that because the building did not always have air circulating and humidity levels were high prior to Anderson County taking ownership, there are a few areas such as Mrs. Phillips’s office, storage closet and outer rooms that we should address. Director of Buildings Roger Lloyd is already working with a remediation firm to address the trouble spots. Our initial assessment indicates limited work to address the situation, and no visual inspection issues exist at this time in the large event/public space. While the work required is not intensive, we are going to have seniors continue their operations in their original building. Total time to address the issue is expected to be 3-5 days, however, we are planning for additional time in order to comply with any governmental financial procedures.”