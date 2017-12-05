AC pulls off sweep of Crosstown Showdown

High School hoops Monday

Anderson County Lady Mavs 53 Clinton Lady Dragons 39: The Lady Mavs pulled away in the second half to hand Clinton its third straight loss after a 4-0 start to the season. Brooklin McCoy scored 15 for AC (6-2, 2-1) and was aided by Tea Hickson, who scored all 15 of her points after halftime.

Clinton (4-3, 0-3) was led by Amaya Whitt with 10 points.

Anderson County Mavericks 63 Clinton Dragons 61: A back-and-forth battle between rivals gave us a stirring finish, even if it did come with a bit of controversy. The two sides slugged it out for four quarters and AC’s Marquise Gallaher canned a three-pointer with 5.2 seconds to play that gave the Mavericks a 63-61 lead.

After a timeout, the Dragons got exactly the play they wanted, but Luke Harrison’s runner in the lane was short, and Daraon Jones’ follow tip-in (which was good) was ruled to have come after the buzzer, allowing AC to hang on for the hard fought win.

Jones led CHS with 18 points while Spencer Chandler paced a balanced Anderson attack with 14. AC knocked down 11 three-pointers in the victory.

Tuesday schedule

Karns at Oak Ridge…Campbell County at Halls…Powell at Central…Oneida at Oliver Springs…Wartburg at Oakdale…Midway at Coalfield…Sunbright at Harriman…Kingston at Fulton…Union County at Scott…Williamsburg (KY) at Jellico.