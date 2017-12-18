AC Commission to meet Monday

The Anderson County Commission will hold its final meeting of 2017 this evening (Monday December 18th) in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The meeting will begin with a public hearing at 6:00 pm on amending the county zoning resolution by adding performance standards for self-storage facilities.

Once the meeting begins, commissioners will consider a pair of requests from teams at Clinton High School for additional funding through the Waste Management fund, one from the CHS boys’ basketball teams to help with the purchase of needed practice uniforms, game gear and transportation, and the other from the CHS Robotics team, the Robo Dragons, for additional money to help support the program.

The Commission is also expected to remove the “interim” tag from Director of Human Resources Kim Jeffers-Whitaker’s job title. She has served in that capacity since Russell Bearden’s resignation earlier this year and tonight’s vote is expected to be a mere formality as commissioners made it clear she had their support to serve in the position on a permanent basis when she was named the interim HR Director last month. If approved, she will continue to earn $60,000 a year.

Following up on last week’s Commission meeting at, and tour of, the county-owned Daniel Arthur building on Emory Valley Road, commissioners will discuss allocating extra money for the renovation that will enable the county’s Oak Ridge-based General Sessions Court Division II to move into the DARC. Unexpected costs have arisen as the remodeling has gone on, according to officials.

Commissioners will also likely discuss last week’s temporary closure of the county’s new Senior Center at 205 Main Street in Clinton due to a mold problem in part of the building. The senior center is operating out of its old home at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton while work at the new facility is completed. Officials have estimated that the work necessary to fix the problem will take between 3 to 5 days but are allowing for additional time since paying for at least part of work will likely be up to the Commission.

If you cannot attend tonight’s meeting, it will be broadcast on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.