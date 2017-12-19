Home / Featured / AC Commission meets for final time in 2017

AC Commission meets for final time in 2017

Meeting Monday night for the final time in 2017, the Anderson County Commission voted to appoint current interim Human Resources Director Kim Jeffers-Whitaker to that position on a permanent basis. She has been serving in that capacity since last month and her appointment was all but guaranteed after commissioners, at the time they gave her the interim position, voted unanimously to recommend she get the job on a permanent basis.

Commission also deferred the question of allocating additional funding for the renovations aimed at turning the the former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge into the new home of General Sessions Court Division II to the Budget Committee for further discussion. Unforeseen circumstances have arisen that will require extra money to address. The issue will considered by the Budget Committee and will likely be revisited by the full Commission in January.

