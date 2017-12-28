Home / Featured / AC Chamber, others present East Tennessee Business Growth Conference

Small business owners can learn about local, state, and federal government procurement opportunities during the January 18th East Tennessee Business Growth Conference, which is co-hosted by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. It’s scheduled to run from 8 am to 2:15 pm Thursday, January 18th at the Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at 2135 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

The purpose of the conference is to connect small business owners with local, state, and federal government procurement opportunities, along with a variety of educational workshops.

While there is no cost to attend, attendees should register by Friday, January 5th, at www.tnptac.org.

Highlights of the conference will include:

  • networking with more than 20 exhibitors,
  • learning how to do business with the Tennessee Valley Authority,
  • receiving information on how to get on the GSA Schedule,
  • workshops on the acquisition life cycle and contract negotiations,
  • a seminar on proposal writing, and
  • a panel discussion with small business owners on best practices to growing your business in the government arena.

Those who should attend include, but are not limited to, service-disabled veteran-owned companies, HubZone certified firms, 8a businesses, woman-owned businesses, technology firms, and companies interested in doing business with the government..

Partnering with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Roane State Community College, National Contract Management Association East TN (NCMA), Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Veterans Business Association, and The University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services-CIS/PTAC.

For more information, contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at (865) 457-2559.

