3 Campbell fires in 24 hours kill one

Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service battled three fires in less than 24 hours from Monday into Tuesday morning, according to the service’s Facebook page.

On Sugar Hollow Road, according to the post, one person was killed in a blaze that was reported at around 5:30 Monday morning. After arriving at the scene, firefighters found an RV, a car and a house fully involved. There has been no word yet on the identity of the victim in that fire, which is being investigated by the TBI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the Fire Service, another call came in at 6:30 Monday morning for a house fully involved in flames.

The third blaze was a vehicle fire that happened at 2am this morning on Towe String Road in front of the rock quarry.